Obituaries » Aubrey L. Enzweiler

Burial Date: January 16, 2020 2409 Dixie Highway Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Jan. 16, 10 a.m.

Aubrey Linn Enzweiler, was born and passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Aubrey is survived by her parents, John P. and Jessica A. (nee Wilcox) Enzweiler; sister, Addison Enzweiler; maternal grandparents, Joe and Patti Wilcox; paternal grandparents, Jay and Linda Enzweiler; aunts and uncles, Christa (Chris) Knollman, Justin Wilcox, Michael (Maria) Enzweiler and Katie (Paul) DeNeve; cousins, Linnley, Avery, Myla and Mikey. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Thursday, January 16th at Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Highway, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Interment Highland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, HEARTS Northern Kentucky, c/o Missing Alexis, P.O. Box 236 Union, KY 41091.