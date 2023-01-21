Obituaries » Aubra Brown

Burial Date: January 26, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Walton Location 45 North Main Street Walton, KY Jan. 26, 12 p.m.

Aubra “Dugan” Brown of Union, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home. He was born in Drakesboro, KY on September 28, 1934, to the late Orville and Freda Brown. Dugan was a veteran having proudly served in the United States Airforce and retired as an LPN for HealthSouth. Dugan enjoyed restoring old cars, collecting antiques, stopping at yard sales, and traveling with his wife. To know Dugan was to love him, his charisma and kindness went a long way with everyone he met. He was a father, brother, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Belinda Jo Brumley and Sharon Baker; stepchildren, Pam Fisher, Bill (Patty) Peters, and Joey (Linda) Peters; grandson, Brent (Lisa) Creech; great-granddaughter, Cassie Creech; sister, Doris (G.J.) Poore; as well as many other close friends and relatives who will cherish his memory.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Lucy Brown and his siblings, LaVerda Carr and Alfred Brown.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 N Main St. Walton, KY 41094. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, Dugan will be laid to rest next to his wife at New Bethel Cemetery.