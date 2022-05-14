Obituaries » Atwood Guttridge, Jr.

Burial Date: May 19, 2022

Atwood “Woody” Guttridge Jr., 83, of Demossville, KY, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Wilba {Dunn} and Atwood Guttridge Sr., Atwood was born in Morning View, KY on March 25, 1939.

He married the love of his life, Sue Caroll {Ayers} on March 25, 1967.

Atwood served in the United States Army, and he retired as a truck driver after 30 years of service. He attended New Hope Tabernacle Church of God for many years.

In his spare time, you would find Atwood hobby farming, working with lumber and raising cows. He most of all enjoyed spending time with his family and his granddaughters whom he adored deeply and were his pride and joy.

Those to carry on Atwood’s legacy are his loving wife of 55 years, Sue Guttridge; son Greg (BJ) Guttridge; granddaughters Summer, Olivia, Rosie, and Marlaina Guttridge; and brother John Russell (Kathy) Guttridge.

Atwood was preceded in death by his parents, son Timothy Alan Guttridge, brother Raywood Guttridge, and sisters Mary Puckett and Christine Covey.

Visitation will be held between 12 PM and 2 PM on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Services will be held at the funeral home immediately following visitation starting at 2 PM. Atwood will be laid to rest at Gardnersville Cemetery where military rites will be held.