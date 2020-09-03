Obituaries » Athena Glenn Johnson

Burial Date: September 8, 2020 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Sept. 8, 12 - 12:45 p.m.

Glenn, Athena nee Johnson, 94, of Covington, Ky. passed away September 3, 2020 at Highland Spring Nursing Home , Fort Thomas. She is preceded by her Parents; Joel and Carrie Johnson, Husband,John L. Glenn, Son; George Donald Wiggins, Brother; William Clayburn Johnson, Sisters; Masareta Drasher, Lona Edwards, Lola Obrinsky, and Linda Brown.

She is Survived by her Grandchildren;Timothy Wiggins of Richmond, Ky., Carrie Coombs of Louisville, Ky., 3 Great Grandchildren and a Sister; Ruth Flanary of Wyandott, Mi.