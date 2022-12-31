Obituaries » Athena Brinegar

Burial Date: January 6, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Jan. 6, 12 p.m.

Athena “Gail” Brinegar, 71, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Center in Edgewood, KY. She was born the daughter of the late Shirley and Elizabeth “Betsy” Mansfield Brinegar. Gail was born in Richmond, KY on March 16, 1951.

Gail was a Boone County High School graduate of the class of 1969. She then pursued a nursing degree and became an LPN. Gail had a very caring and giving spirit about her. She was always helping others in need. She worked a lot of her nursing career at Good Sam Hospital, Rosedale Manor and in-home health care. Gail enjoyed reading, taking cruises and spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews, who were like her own children. Gail spent most of her life caring for and loving others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Gail is preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Betsy Mansfield; brother-in-law, Byron Vance; nephew, Kevin Vance; and best friend, Janeen Johnson.

Those left here to carry on her legacy are her siblings; sister, Regina (Donnie) Buckley, Teresa Vance, and brother, Paul Brinegar; nieces and nephews, Doug (Sarah) Buckley, Tim Monroe, Elizabeth Vance, Tracy Buckley (Dennis), Eric Brinegar, Lora Brinegar; four great nieces, three great nephews and a host of extended family and friends. Gail also leaves behind her four-legged, Dachshund companions, Fritz, Daizy, Zoey and Benzi.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington KY 41005. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Gail will be laid to rest in the Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY.