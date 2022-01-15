Obituaries » Ashley Rothfuss

Burial Date: January 20, 2022 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Jan. 20, 1 p.m.

Ashley Rothfuss, 35 of Covington, KY passed away unexpectedly at home on January 15, 2022 due to complications from Covid. She is preceded in death by her grandpa, James “Jimmy” Jones. She is survived by her two beautiful daughters; Mailani Anthony (6 yrs old) and Malayia Anthony (3 years old); Parents, Tom Rothfuss and Teresa Jones Rothfuss; brother, Chris (Jen) Rothfuss; sisters, Christie Wear and Jenny Rothfuss, as well as 7 nieces and 2 nephews that she loved so much. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 11am-1 pm at Don Catchen and Son Funeral home in Erlanger, KY. Service will follow at 1pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ashley was loved by so many friends, family, co-workers and most importantly, her 2 daughters. Ashley had a heart of gold and was always the first to help whomever she could. Mailani, her oldest daughter would like everyone to know that she “loves her mommy so much and misses her” already. Ashley was an amazing mom, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Her daughters were her everything! She is loved and will be missed by so many. A young life gone way too soon.