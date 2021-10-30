Obituaries » Arthur W. Schoultheis

Arthur William Schoultheis, 88, of Wilder, KY, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Arthur was the owner and operator of Schoultheis Tile and Marble. He is a U.S. Army Veteran, having served honorably during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 11 in Newport, KY. He dearly loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt, fish and garden.

Arthur was born March 6, 1933 to the late Daniel and Dorothy (nee: Zacharias) Schoultheis. He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 64 years, Rita M. (nee: Weyer) Schoultheis and siblings, Freda Prather, Oscar Schoultheis, Helen Braun and Wirt Schoultheis.

Arthur is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Schoultheis of Cold Spring, KY, daughter Barbara (the late Larry Simpson) Simpson of Middleburg, FL, daughter Pamela Holland of Wilder, KY, son, Daniel Schoultheis of Visalia, CA, daughter, Deborah (Mike) Bennett of Independence, KY, 16 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. Therese Church, Southgate, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am at the church with Rev. Doug Lauer, officiating. Burial will take place in the Johns Hill Cemetery, Wilder, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.