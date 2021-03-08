Obituaries » Arthur C. Frimming

Burial Date: March 13, 2021 St Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring Alexandria Pk Cold Spring, Ky 41076 March 13, 10:30 a.m.

Arthur C. Frimming, 88 of Wilder, formerly of Green Township, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 8th at Carmel Manor. Arthur was a graduate of St. Xavier High School. He served in the Navy during the Korean War as an aircraft engine mechanic. He served aboard aircraft carriers USS Bennington and USS Antietam. He was a Cincinnati Fire Fighter for 29 years and retired as a Captain in 1985. In his retirement, he loved to travel, play golf, work on model airplanes, work out with his friends at the YMCA and most of all, spend time with his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Florence (Seurkamp); sister, Shirley Kern and brother, George Frimming. Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Veronica “Roni” Frimming (nee Feist); daughters, Melissa (Paul) Studer, Donna (Mark) Carey & Patricia Simpson; sons, Michael (Nancy) & Daniel (Michelle) Frimming; 12 grandchildren: Eric, Katie (Matt), Kyle (Stephanie), Ryan, Jay (Kelsay), Lindsay, Olivia (Nolan), Claire, Lainie, Grace, Sydney & Riley; 10 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 13th at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Due to Covid, all are asked to wear masks and socially distance. Arthur will be laid to rest at St. Joseph New Cemetery, Cincinnati. Memorials are suggested to the Special Olympics of Kentucky. P.O. Box 393 Florence, KY 41042.