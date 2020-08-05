Obituaries » Arthur Bailey, Jr.

Burial Date: August 10, 2020
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY
Aug. 10, 5 - 7 p.m.

Arthur Bailey, Jr. of Independence, KY passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 78.

He was born in Russell Springs, KY on September 19, 1941; the son of the late Arthur and Mildred Bailey, Sr. Arthur worked and retired from the Kenton County Jailer as a Deputy Jailer. He also worked as a contractor, often doing roofing and other odd jobs. Arthur was a good spirit and had a contagious sense of humor. He was a joker who loved to make everyone laugh. In his spare time, Arthur often enjoyed visiting the boat and spending time with his family.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; his faithful and devoted wife, Mable Bailey and several brothers and sisters.

Those surviving to share the memory of Arthur include his sister, Frieda Ray of Michigan; stepdaughter, Denise Varney of Independence, KY; step-grandchildren, Christian Varney of Independence, KY, Daniel Varney of Richmond, KY and Katie Varney of Independence, KY; step-great-grandchildren, Oliver, son of Christian Varney and a baby on the way by Katie Varney; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Also surviving Arthur was his caregiver and friend for over 40 years, Sharon (Mike) Weber. Their children, although not biologically related, called Art grandpa and thus he thought of them as his own grandchildren. Arthur was a very special man who impacted many lives and will always continue to hold a special place in all their hearts.

A Gathering of Friends for Arthur will take place from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. A Memorial Service will be held privately.