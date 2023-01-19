Obituaries » Armelia B. Hartig

Burial Date: February 4, 2023 St. Philip Church 1400 Mary Ingles Hwy Melbourne, KY 41059 Feb. 4, 1 p.m.

Armella Bernadine Hartig, 93, of Melbourne, KY, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the River Valley Nursing Home, Butler, KY. She was born October 11, 1929, in Melbourne, KY. Armella was a life-long resident of Melbourne and an active member of St. Philip Church. She was a retired medical assistant and worked for Drs. Cook, Dempsey and Miles. Armella was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hartig; parents, Joseph and Matilda (Neltner) Reinert; five siblings: Norb Reinert, Audrey Reinert, Jerry Reinert, Alvin Reinert, and Raymond Reinert. She is survived by her nine children: Dale (Joyce) Hartig, Glenn (Sandy) Hartig, Deborah (Vince) Hyland, Daniel (Karen) Hartig, Daryl (Laurie) Hartig, Thomas Hartig, William Hartig (Sherrie Holmes), Joseph (Melissa) Hartig, Timothy (Barb) Hartig, twenty grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. Armella had a strong faith, and her entire life was one of service to her community and to her family. To Armella, service and family were everything. She volunteered numerous hours in both school and church functions. She also devoted countless hours to ministering to her fellow Melbourne residents. Armella was always there for anyone who needed help. Her nine children, twenty grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren are a testament to her devotion to her family. She always had a welcoming smile and a wonderful sense of humor. In her free time, Armella enjoyed sewing, baking, and was quite an artist. Many of her creations are displayed in the homes of her family. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at St. Philip Church, 1400 Mary Ingles Highway, Melbourne, KY., followed by a Memorial Mass at 1:00 pm. Suggested memorials include River Valley Nursing Home Activity Fund and St. Philip Church.