Obituaries » Arlie G. Blevins, Jr.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 95 times















Arlie Glenn Blevins Jr., 58, of Covington, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home. He loved art, loved to paint and draw and also loved gardening and cooking. He was preceded in death by his father Arlie Sr. and his sister Candy McDine.

Survived by his mother Almedia Blevins; son Daniel (Sarah) Blevins; sisters Arlina (Steve) Lagemann and Arletta (Gregg) St. Charles-Faller; grandchildren Braydan, Cody and Payton.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.