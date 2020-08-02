Obituaries » Arlene V. Wagner Herbst

Burial Date: August 10, 2020

Arlene Vogt Wagner (nee Herbst), 99, Alexandria, KY, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Highlandsprings of Fort Thomas. Arlene was born March 17, 1921 in Alexandria, KY to her late parents Joseph and Hilda (Schmidt) Herbst. Arlene was preceded in death by two husbands, William J. Vogt and Joseph Wagner, also three brothers, Joe, Carl and Paul Herbst. She is survived by two sons, Michael (the late Sarah) and Mark (Sharon) Vogt; seven grandchildren, Michael (Peggy) Vogt, Michele (Nick) Hardesty, Timothy (Bridget) Vogt, Alicia (Beau) Ballard, Dennis (Jamaal) Charlton, Jennifer (Michael) Vogt, William (Anna) Vogt and seventeen great-grandchildren. Arlene sold Stanley Products in the Campbell County area for many years. She was a member of Saint Paul United Church of Christ, Happy 100’s and was very active in the Alexandria Chapter #337 Order of the Eastern Star. Visitation Monday, August 10, 2020 at Saint Paul United Church of Christ 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Social distancing standards will apply and guests are required to wear a mask. Interment will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Saint Paul United Church of Christ, 1 North Jefferson Street, Alexandria, KY 41001. Arrangements are entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.