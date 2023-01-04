Obituaries » Arlene Shadrach-Tackett

Burial Date: January 21, 2023 Florence United Methodist Church 8585 Old Toll Road FLORENCE, KY 41042 Jan. 21, 4 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 74 times















Arlene Shadrach- Tackett of Florence, Kentucky passed away on January 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, in Edgewood. Arlene was born on August 25, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Irene Shadrach. She is survived by her cousins, Carol Hollomon (Dave) and Karen Pharis (Bill). To Carol and Karen’s children, Arlene was known as “the Great Arlenie!”

The Shadrach Family moved to Florence, Kentucky when Arlene was a teenager. She attended Boone County High School and was captain of the cheerleading squad. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education at Morehead State University, Morehead KY. Later, Arlene attended Xavier University to earn her Master’s Degree.

After Arlene taught for several years, Yealey Elementary was opened in 1963 and she found herself teaching the second grade. Mrs. Tackett was an amazing teacher and quickly became everyone’s favorite! She continued her career at Yealey, in the profession that she loved for more than 40 years. She was loved by her countless students, their parents and the many teachers that she mentored and those that surrounded her. Arlene’s leadership skills were soon rewarded when she was asked by the school district to coordinate the Boone County Students Summer Program. A position that she held for 10 years.

Once again, Arlene’s leadership skills served her well as she held various positions on the BCEA board including President along with KEA representative whereby she endlessly advocated for teachers’ rights.

In addition, Arlene found time to manage a Cincinnati based musical group for 35 years, “The Mistics.” She loved these young men and considered them sons. Until Covid, Arlene attended each and every concert.

Arlene’s kindness and caring hands extended far beyond her family, students, friends and band. Whenever or wherever, someone needed a helping hand, some money to get back on their feet, a sympathetic heart, transportation, encouragement, or an ear to listen, Arlene was there.

Arlene’s enthusiasm for life and adventure was contagious. Her stories were full of excitement, humor and entertainment. Arlene loved people, great food, great music, and she had never seen a beach that she didn’t love! She left us with so many “Arlene Tackett” stories that we will cherish and share forever. Thank you, Arlene, We Love You, and God Bless!

In lieu of flowers, send donations to United Methodist Home for Children, Attn: Development Department, 1115 Ashgrove Rd. Nicholasville KY. 40356 Or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN. 38105.