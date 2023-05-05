Obituaries » Arlene S. Buchanan

Burial Date: May 12, 2023 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 May 12, 11 a.m.

Arlene Shields Buchanan (nee Alford), 89, of Florence, KY, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Edgewood, KY. Arlene was born March 24, 1934, in Dayton, KY. She was a retired office administrator for J. A. Kindel. Arlene loved following the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, baking, bowling, and fishing. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bernard Shields and a second husband, Ralph Buchanan; her parents, Oliver and Gladys (nee Tarvin) Alford; siblings: Curtis Alford, Myron Alford, Eldon Alford, Howard Alford, Vera Alford, Sue Ann Alford and Juanita Alford. Arlene is survived by two daughters, Wendy (Alex) Arellano and Lori Shields; two grandsons, Jacob Arellano and Adam Arellano; sister, Lana (Don) Barr; two stepdaughters, Lynn Buchanan and Patricia Buchanan; step-grandson Tanner (Carissa) Buchanan and children. Visitation 9AM-1030AM Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington Street, Alexandria, KY 4100, with Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 E Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001. Interment in Saint Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY immediately following mass.