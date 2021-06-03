Obituaries » April L. McDaniel-Thiede

Burial Date: June 8, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 June 8, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 11 times















April Lynn McDaniel –Thiede age 52, of Elsmere, Kentucky passed away from this life on June 3, 2021, at Norton Healthcare Pavilion Hospice, located in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was born in Covington, Kentucky to Don and Carol McDaniel on August 17, 1968

April served the Boone County Public School system for 10 years of her life’s career. She was a school bus transportation provider, where she was well known and loved by her co-workers and the children she encountered daily.

April was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Lynn McDaniel, in 2004; nephew, Mason Godsey, in 2014 and her uncle, Ricky Webster, in 1976.

April’s life passion was her family and large family gatherings. She will always be remembered as “the face that lit up a room” and “the life of the party”. Hobbies included: Playing cards, traveling, bingo and watching football.

April leaves to mourn her passing, husband, Todd Thiede; father, Don McDaniel, of Mississippi, AL; two daughters, Krystle Mosley (David) of Burlington, KY and Angel Freeman (Latoris) of Elsmere, KY; son, Joshua Sanders (Paige) of Cincinnati, OH; three grandchildren, Aiden Sanders, Karyl Palmer and Raigen Sanders; brother, Doug McDaniel (Dawnita), of Walton, KY; nephews, Douglas McDaniel Jr and Austin McDaniel; a niece, Madelynn McDaniel; mother-in-law, Carolyn; brothers-in-law, Scott, Shawn and Jason and two sisters-in-law, Teal and Tiffany.

April has a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends, and to each, carried a very special and unique relationship. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US-42 Florence, KY on, Monday, June 7, from 6p.m. until 9p.m. with funeral services on Tuesday, June 8th, beginning at 11a.m. Final resting place will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.