Obituaries » Antonio J. Cipollone
Antonio J. Cipollone
June 29, 2020
Antonio “Tony” Joseph Cipollone
Cipollone, Tony, 65, of Erlanger, Ky, passed away at his home on June 29,2020. He is preceded by his Father Joseph Cipollone, Brothers; Joseph M. Cipollone, and Phillip J. Cipollone. Tony is survived by his Mother; Anna Cipollone of Cincinnati, Sisters; Victoria A. Cipollone, Catherine A. Cipollone, Joanna M. Cipollone Hoctor all of Cincinnati. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Memorial will be held at a later date. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.