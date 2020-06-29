A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Antonio J. Cipollone

June 29, 2020

Private Memorial will be held at a later date.

Antonio “Tony” Joseph Cipollone

Cipollone, Tony, 65, of Erlanger, Ky, passed away at his home on June 29,2020. He is preceded by his Father Joseph Cipollone, Brothers; Joseph M. Cipollone, and Phillip J. Cipollone. Tony is survived by his Mother; Anna Cipollone of Cincinnati, Sisters; Victoria A. Cipollone, Catherine A. Cipollone, Joanna M. Cipollone Hoctor all of Cincinnati. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Memorial will be held at a later date. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.



