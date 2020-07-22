Obituaries » Anthony V. Rice

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: July 28, 2020 St. Thomas Church 26 E. Villa Place Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 July 28, 12 p.m.

Anthony “Tony” Vine Costa, 71 of Ft. Thomas, KY peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Tony graduated from Campbell County High School where he played football, baseball and was on the wrestling team. He attended the University of Kentucky and was an avid lifetime UK basketball fan passing the love of UK basketball onto his sons and grandsons. He was a proud Army Reserve Veteran. Tony was employed with Squeri Foods for over 30 years and independently established his own produce company, Costa Produce which he operated for over 15 years. He was very well respected by everyone in his profession and he did everything above and beyond for every employee and customer. Tony loved being with his family and worked so hard to provide the best for them, he was absolutely a great man. Tony was proceeded in death by his father Jerry, his mother Violet, and his sister Suzanne. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce (Pitzer) Costa, daughter, Maurey (Randy) Green of Zionsville, IN, sons Anthony II Costa of Alexandria, KY, Kevin (fiancé Shelby Felty) of Ft. Wright, KY, grandchildren, Ben, Sarah and Isaac Green, brothers Jerry (Kathy) Costa and Stephen (Joanna) Costa and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY from 9:30 – 11:30 with Mass of Christian Burial following at St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Healthcare Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY. Due to COVID-19, all guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing.