A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Obituaries


Obituaries » Anthony M. Kendall

Print

Anthony M. Kendall

April 21, 2020

Services will be private.

Obituary Viewed 104 times

Anthony “Tony” Michael Kendall, 56 of Newport, KY passed away April 21st at his home. He is preceded in death by his father Bernard Kendall and sister Tyla Kendall. Tony is survived by his mother Rita Kendall, brother Rick Kendall, sister Donda Hall (Doug) and nephews Dustin (Elizabeth), Eddie and Noah Kendall. Private family services will be held Friday April 24th at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home in Newport. Graveside burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.



© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.