Anthony “Tony” Michael Kendall, 56 of Newport, KY passed away April 21st at his home. He is preceded in death by his father Bernard Kendall and sister Tyla Kendall. Tony is survived by his mother Rita Kendall, brother Rick Kendall, sister Donda Hall (Doug) and nephews Dustin (Elizabeth), Eddie and Noah Kendall. Private family services will be held Friday April 24th at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home in Newport. Graveside burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.