Obituaries » Anthony L. Simms

Services will be at a future date.

We regret to inform with great sorrow that Anthony Lee Simms, 67, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Florence, KY.

Anthony was born on 9-21-1954 in Athens, OH. He resided in Milan, IN with his loving wife of 44 years Veda Lynn Simms and his best friend his pet beagle Bronson.

Anthony is survived by his wife Veda, three sons Joseph and Angela Simms of Rochelle, IL, Chad and Ashely Simms of Rochelle, IL, Joshua Simms of Milan, IL, eight grandchildren, Corinne Simms, Austin Cook, Kaleb Simms, Tristin Simms, Aubry Simms, Eve Simms, Cody Simms and Brandon Simms, his siblings George and Tina Simms, Doug and Karen Simms, Joseph and Cris Simms, Eddie and Mary Simms, Mike and Pam Simms, Scott and Denise Simms, Tammy and Tom Harrison and Violet Shannon.

Anthony was preceded in death by his father Joseph Marion Simms, his mother Mary Edna Simms and sister Mary Jo Matthews.

Anthony was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan who was compassionate and caring. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He loved his family and friends. Anthony Lee Simms will be dearly missed by all.