Obituaries » Anthony J. Carota

Burial Date: January 19, 2021 St. Paul Catholic Church 7301 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042 Jan. 19, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 130 times















Anthony “Tony” Joseph Carota passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and children, on January 12, 2021. A Cincinnati native, Tony worked for Procter & Gamble for 34 years and resided in Florence, KY, for most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Joyce (née Brauch) of 48 years, his son Anthony (Heather), daughter Angela Dusing (Joseph), son Gregory (Amanda), and six grandchildren (Sophia, Ella, Daphne, Joseph, Phoebe, and Alexander). A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul Church in Florence, KY, on Tuesday, January 19, at 10:00 AM.