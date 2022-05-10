Obituaries » Anthony Hopkins

Burial Date: May 16, 2022 St. Catherine of Siena Church 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 May 16, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Anthony “Tony” Hopkins, 36, of Ft. Thomas, passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, May 10th after a long illness. Tony was a member of Highlands High School Class of 2005 and especially enjoyed his time with the Highlands Band. He worked for many years at Frisch’s Restaurant in Ft. Thomas and then Highland Heights and loved seeing his friends, neighbors & former classmates when they came in to the restaurant. Tony always had a smile for old friends and enjoyed taking photographs. He was a beloved uncle to Hannah, Penny, Grace, Maggie, and Charlie. Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles & Mildred Willson and Arthur & Mary Jean Hopkins. He also is survived by his parents, Mark & Anne Hopkins; sisters, Andrea (Zach) Smith & Erin (Adam) Hill and many aunts, uncles & cousins. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m, Sunday, May 15th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 16th at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Ft. Thomas with Interment to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to Redwood Rehabilitation Center, 71 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or Highlands High School Band Association, 2400 Memorial Pkwy., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075.