Obituaries » Anthony E. Miller

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: January 7, 2022 Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North 205 Eibeck Lane Willamstown, KY Jan. 7, 1 p.m.

Anthony Elsworth Miller (Tony) was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1955 and peacefully passed away this weekend at his home in Union, KY. Tony was survived by his five children, Steve (Nicole) Miller, Mike (Tarciana) Miller, Dennis (Gina) Miller, Terry Miller and Kay Miller; his grandchildren Conner, Marissa, Dylan, Hannah, Kaitlyn, Pedro, Rhuan and HuttiePie. His father Godfrey (Sue) Miller and his sister Candi (Leon) Jackson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jenny Miller.

A brief Military Service will be held Friday, January 7th promptly beginning at 1pm. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, Ky 41097