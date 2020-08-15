Obituaries » Anthony D. Loschiavo

Anthony D. “Tony” Loschiavo life partner (Krista Fedders). Passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 55 years. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Anthony A. Loschiavo and brothers, Brad and Ryan Loschiavo. He is survived by his sons, Matthew (Kristy) Loschiavo, Joshua (Nicole) Loschiavo and Zachary (Trinity) Loschiavo; mother, Faith Loschiavo; siblings, Andy (Lori) Loschiavo, Joe (Delora) Loschiavo, Thomas Loschiavo, Gina (Phil) Harmon, Luke (Amy) Loschiavo, Brent (Billy) Loschiavo, Ethan (Jenny) Loschiavo and Angela Loschiavo. Tony is also survived by 9 grandchildren and many other nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, August 19th from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017.