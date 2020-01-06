Obituaries » Anne Y. Huff Velosky

Burial Date: January 10, 2020 HighPoint Baptist Church 6 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Jan. 10, 11 a.m.

Ann Yvonne Huff (nee Velosky), age 82, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Ft. Thomas, KY. Ann was born on July 27, 1937 to parents, Walter and Fern (nee Devol) Velosky. Ann was a retired cafeteria manager for Campbell County Schools. She was a member of HighPoint Baptist Church in Alexandria and was active in the church choir. One of Ann’s greatest joys in life was accomplishing the dream of having a large family. She is survived by her children: JoAnn (David) Strange, Kelly (Vetta) Huff, Janice (Leroy) Robbins, Linda (Gene) Stringer, Joey (Marcy) Huff, Anna Marie (Tim Mains) Morgan, Sam (Pam) Huff and Joshua (Amy) Huff; siblings: Irene (Gene) Willoughby, Margie (Dave) Jordan, Sam (the late Evelyn) Velosky and Howard (Chuck Riddell) Velosky; 25 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Huff; children, Fern and William “Bill” Huff; granddaughter, Lindsey Morgan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9th from 4pm-8pm at HighPoint Baptist Church, 6 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001. A second Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10th from 10am until time of Funeral Service at 11am at HighPoint Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to: HighPoint Baptist Church, for the benefit of summer music camps for children.