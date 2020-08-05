Obituaries » Anne M. DeMoss

Aug. 12, 10 a.m.

Anne Marie DeMoss, age 50, of Covington, KY passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Kirstie Storer (Ryan), Andrew Storer (Chloe) and Benjamin Rains; parents, Dianne and Elmer DeMoss; siblings, Michelle DeMoss-Phillips (the late Michael) and Jennifer Warner (Rob); nieces and nephews, Gavin and Xander Warner, Hannah and Noah Phillips; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved immensely. Anne was an Assistant Vice President at US Bank and had a successful career in banking for over 30 years. She loved nature and enjoyed spending time outdoors. Anne was one of a kind, her presence alone could light up a room. She was nurturing, giving, wild and witty. Her family and friends were the most important aspect of her life and she lived to love unconditionally. Generosity was her strongest trait that she never held back. To know Anne was to know strength, courage and perseverance.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017). Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Patrick Church at 10:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery (Latonia, KY).