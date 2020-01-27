Obituaries » Anne E. Hegge Thaman

Burial Date: February 5, 2020

Obituary Viewed 74 times















Anne E. “Liz” Hegge (nee Thaman), 92, of Lakeside Park, KY, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Liz was born in Erlanger, KY on August 30, 1927 to the late William and Helen (Anneken) Thaman. During her life, Liz became a graduate of St. Henry High School, was a 64-year member of Blessed Sacrament Church, worked as a chef for Remke’s, loved playing cards, and was well known for her baking and cooking. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Robert Louis Hegge in 2006, and her siblings Bernadette “Betty” Hegge and Raymond Paul Thaman. Liz is survived by her children Diana Knoebber (Ted), Helen Craven, and Robert “Bob” Hegge (Judy), grandchildren Bill Knoebber, Amanda Gardner, John Knoebber, Matt Knoebber, Kelly Bloom, Krista Krallman, Carrie Wade, Scott Meadows, and Mark Meadows, 12 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made to DCCH Center for Children and Families 75 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or Passionists Nuns 1151 Donaldson Hwy.