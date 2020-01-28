Obituaries » Annalene E. Cason

Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Jan. 31, 1 p.m.

Annalene Ellison Cason passed away January 28, 2020 – We feel so blessed to have had an Angel on this earth for our Mother and our Children’s Grandmother – She was filled with Love and Compassion and opened Her Heart and her Home to anyone in need. She walked closely with God and Loved reading her Bible daily – In her Early Years she taught Sunday School to the teenage/college age students and would send letters every week to any of them who were serving in the armed forces, telling them how much they were loved and prayed for – later in life, she did prison ministry one on one with inmates trying to help them to understand the word of God and how important they were. Mom always fed everyone – you couldn’t be around her unless you shared a meal – on one occasion she picked up a hitchhiker and took him home with her to feed him and allow him to bath and she washed his clothes – she said he just needed a helping hand.

Mom loved her home in Verona and Loved her neighbors and had some wonderful friends – we thank all of you for how good you were to our Princess! We also would like to thank Hospice of the Bluegrass who were unbelievable in helping with her care – what special people you are – thank you! Mom loved everyone she came in contact with and they loved her – she was just a very special woman. We ask that the Lord watch over her and bless her – thank you for allowing us to have such a Special Woman to call our Mother and Grandmother – We will always treasure everything about her and love her with all our hearts.

The Family including her children, Cindy Cahill (Greg) Jack Cason (Ann Hall), and Jon Cason; sister, Rhoda Dietz; grandchildren, Daniel Cahill, Dustin Cahill, Jack (Craig) Cason, Brandi Maskowitz, Shelby Cason, Joel Cason, Jr., Desirae Cason, Jared Cason, Caley Cason, Forrest Cason, and Tucker Cason; and great grandchildren, Lyle Cahill, Ava Maskowitz, Jax Maskowitz, Nicholas Cason, Tyson Cason, Tucker Cason, Blake Donovan, Taylor Collins, Elijah Collins, and Dominance Scott.

A graveside ceremony will take place Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1 pm – at the Independence Cemetery in Independence, KY. (East Side of the Cemetery – just to the right as you come into the Cemetery)