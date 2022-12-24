Obituaries » Anna W. Kappes Steffen

Burial Date: December 29, 2022 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 Dec. 29, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 68 times















Anna Walerius Kappes (nee Steffen), 88, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her residence. Anna was born in Melbourne, KY, on May 18, 1934, to her late parents, John and Alma (nee Koeninger) Steffen. She retired from St. Luke Hospital at the age of 77 after 33 years. Anna loved spending time with her family and enjoyed playing bingo. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by three husbands, Howard “Pete” Walerius, Jack Hemingway and Robert Kappes Sr; her son, James Walerius; two brothers, Donald “Smoke” Steffen and Jerry Steffen. She is survived by three children: Bob (Pam) Walerius, Bill (Carol Ann) Walerius and Sharon (Mike) Smith; daughter-in-law, Monica Walerius; seven grandchildren: Kent (Amanda) Spencer, Bobby (Jenna) Walerius, Amy (Jamie) Weaver, Michael (Erin) Walerius, John Walerius, Luke (Sarah) Walerius and Justin (Kayla) Walerius; eleven great grandchildren: Ella, Bobby, Emma, Annamae, Anniston, Colton, Kori, Kasey, Olivia, Elin and James. Visitation Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 E Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 AM. Interment in Saint Mary Cemetery Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to Capital Campaign, C\O Saint Mary Church.