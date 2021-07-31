Obituaries » Anna M. Carl

Burial Date: August 4, 2021 627 Pike Street Covington, KY 41011 Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 8 times















Anna Marie Carl, 96 years of age passed away Saturday at Charter Home Care Center in Edgewood. Anna worked for Cincinnati Bell for 37 years as a Telephone operator. She was a Life member of St. John Church. Anna was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Anna Carl (Goetz), and her siblings Virginia Frohn, Ralph Carl, Ruth Maifeld, and Joan Miller. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at St. John Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to St John Church 627 W Pike street, Covington, KY 41011.