Burial Date: March 18, 2023

Anna Kathryn Clifton, age 85 of Hebron, KY passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023. Anna was born in Hebron, KY on May 10, 1937 to William Blaker and Mary Kathryn Beall Blaker. She was a retired Nurse Aide; her family was very important to her, especially her grandchildren. She also loved to crochet and she enjoyed raising a garden and flowers. She was also a member of the Hebron, KY fire department ladies auxiliary and formerly was a dispatcher with the department. Anna was preceded in death by her Husband Carl Clifton in 2008. She is survived by her Son Carl Clifton II (Shannon), Daughter Shari Wallace (Jeffrey), Sister Betty Ruth French (David), Brother Gene Blaker (Elizabeth), and Grandchildren Markie Wallace and Alexandra Wallace. The Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Court, Hebron, KY 41048. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 900 E Main Street, Louisville, KY 40206.