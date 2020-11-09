Obituaries » Anna F. Schumaker

Burial Date: November 12, 2020

Anna Shumaker (nee: Vanlandingham), 84, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Woodcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Pendleton County, KY on December 27, 1935. Anna was formally a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, but was currently a member of Wilmington Baptist Church. In her free time she enjoyed sewing and making quilts, doing crossword puzzles, spending time with her late husband, Dane and loved family suppers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ercil and Johanna (nee: Miller); son, James Sorrell; grandson, Jeffrey Johnson; and siblings: Birdie Bruin, Thelma Jenkins and Franklin Vanlandingham.

Those surviving Anna are her children: Paul Sorrell (Tanya) of Morning View, Mark Sorrell (Tresa) of Xenia, OH, Peggy Knochelman (Alan) of Morning View, Lisa Shumaker (Steve Turner) of Williamstown and Christopher Shumaker of Morning View; 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; Siblings, Ercil “Benny” Vanlandingham and Joyce Beckett (Punky); as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, other close relatives and friends.

A visitation for Anna will take place from 11:00 AM-1:30 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051 with funeral service beginning at 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, the wearing of face masks is mandatory, temperatures will be taken before entrance into the funeral home and attendance will be limited to 50% of the funeral home’s capacity, while still maintaining 6 feet of social distancing. Anna will then be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY.

Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, Suit 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.