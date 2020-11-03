Obituaries » Anna C. Cart

Anna Christeen Cart, 86, of Latonia, passed away on November 3, 2020. Christeen worked for many years at Woolworth as the manager of the lunch counter. She was an active member of Kentoboo Baptist Church in Florence. She loved animals, flowers and enjoyed gardening. Christeen is survived by her siblings, Betty (James) Combs, Carol (Donald) Reece, Norma (Ken) Smith, Mary Lee (the late Tommy) Dennison, David (Sondra) Holder, Sharon Ratliff, Bennie (Laura) Holder; sister-in-law, Marie Holder; her niece and nephew that were like children, Cynda Carman and Tony (Robin) Holder; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Cart; brother, Sam Holder; and her parents, Quinton and Beulah Holder.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 12 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.