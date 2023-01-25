Obituaries » Anna B. Rankin

Burial Date: February 1, 2023

Anna “Bee” Barnes Rankin, 94 of Florence, passed away surrounded by her family on January 25, 2023. Bee was very involved with church. She taught and participated in various bible studies, taught Sunday school for many years and was involved with many youth programs with the church. One of Bee’s highlights in her Christian journey was taking a trip to the Holy Lands. In her free time, she enjoyed playing games and doing jigsaw puzzles. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Bee was preceded in death by her parents: Russell and Fannie Barnes and her five brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her children: Linda (Mick) Gilliam, Michael (Gladys) Rankin and Butch (Carol) Rankin, grandchildren: Michael and Scott Rankin and Micah Gilliam and Amanda Cath, and great-grandchildren: Landon, Luca, Brinkli, Leighton and Lyra, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on February 1, 2023 from 10am to 12pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12pm. Bee will laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.