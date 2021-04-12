Obituaries » Ann M. Novogroski

Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 April 20, 2:30 p.m.

Ann M. Novogroski

Lakeside Park, KY – Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 12, 2021 at the age of 87. Ann was the most compassionate, understanding, and supportive person you could ever meet. She was a full-time mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that dedicated her life to her family. She experienced the loss of her mother at a very young age and immediately and happily accepted the role of caretaker to her siblings. Through the years everything she did was for others.

Ann is survived by her children, Kristi (Russ) Gaull, Joshua Novogroski; stepson, David Escamilla; daughters-in-law, Marybeth Novogroski, Charlene Novogroski, grandchildren, Alisha (Kevin) Milacki, Barbie (Greg) Burns, Scott (Danielle) Novogroski, Ashli Novogroski, Christina (Michael) Muthert, Erica Novogroski, Leslie Novogroski; 15 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Novogroski; children, Marc Novogroski, Anthony Novogroski, Scott Novogroski, Robbi-Ann Brown; grandsons, Brandon Novogroski and Robert Novogroski; stepson, Steven Novogroski; siblings, Ralph Delmonico, Leon Delmonico, Anthony Delmonico, Gloria Stone and her parents, Henry and Cristina Delmonico.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 1 pm until the Memorial Service at 2:30 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY.