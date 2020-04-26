Obituaries » Ann M. Ingram

Services are private.

Ann Marie Ingram, 47, of Burlington, KY passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 with her loved ones by her side, in the comfort of her home. Ann was born February 9, 1973 in Cincinnati, OH. Ann Marie was a loving wife, mother, and Nana, and she loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandson Ashton. She also loved flowers, and enjoyed gardening, she loved her cats, and caring for animals. She enjoyed her Soap Opera’s, but family was always most important. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Tom, Pete, and Tim Bailey, and her sister: Donna Kopp. Ann Marie is survived by her loving husband: James Ingram, her beloved children: James Ingram II, Brandon Ingram, Keri (Kyle) Furnish, and Destani Ingram, her dear mother: Patricia Bailey, her cherished grandsons: Liam Ingram and Ashton Duke, and her siblings: Mamie, Jennifer, Johann, Kevin, Mike, Connie, Ellen, and Karen. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services for Ann Marie will be handled in private at the convenience of her family. The service will be streamed live on YouTube by searching: “Linnemann Funerals Live” on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM. If you miss it live, you can watch it anytime after the live stream ends on YouTube.