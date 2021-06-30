Obituaries » Ann Dryer

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 34 times















Ann Dryer, 80, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her residence. Ann was a retired event coordinator with Sky Chef International and enjoyed cooking and working with arts and crafts. Her favorite holiday was Christmas.

She was preceded in death by parents, Fred C. and Elizabeth (Knauf) Dryer; brothers, Kenneth Dryer, Marvin Dryer, Ricky Dryer and Greg Dryer; and sisters, Pat Bowman, Catherine Dryer and Marlene Borchers.

Survivors include son, Daryl (Trina) Laws; grandchildren, Logan Laws, Haley Laws and Tabitha Glacken; and great grandchildren, Brandon Glacken, Courtney Glacken, Kelsey Glacken and Diona Williams.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.