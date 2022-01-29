Obituaries » Anita L. Allen

Burial Date: February 3, 2022

Anita Lynn Allen, 59, of Walton, KY passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at her residence. Anita was President of Conservation Marketing Specialists, Inc., a company she founded with her husband in 2008. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, boating and family. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Newport. Anita is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Frank Allen. She also leaves behind her mother Gloria Newport, her sisters and their husbands, Rose and Phil Griffin and Gina and Tim Powers along with her nieces, Allison, Erica, Mallory and Rachael. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington, KY with a memorial service to follow at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation, 110 S Main St, Corbin, KY 40701.