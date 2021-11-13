Obituaries » Anita A. Schwartz

Burial Date: November 17, 2021 1 Ridge Road Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Nov. 17, 1:15 p.m.

Anita Abad Schwartz of Covington, 100 years of age passed away Saturday at Magnolia Springs Care Center. Loving wife of the late Bernard C. Schwartz. Loving mother of Bernardo “Butch” Schwartz (Donine), Joyce McMillan (Morgan), Matilda Hasson, and Michael Schwartz. Loving grandmother of nine, and of six great grandchildren. Visitation on Wednesday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral home in Ft. Wright. Blessings & burial will follow at 1:00 pm. at St John Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the: Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption 1140 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011.