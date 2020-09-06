Obituaries » Angela M. Fennell-Harris

Burial Date: September 12, 2020 St. Xavier Church Cincinnati, OH Sept. 12, 12 p.m.

Angela Marie Fennell-Harris, 46, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Sunday, September 6th at Bethesda North Hospital, Cincinnati. She was the Director of Medical Management at Sheakley Unicomp. A lifelong registered nurse, Angie dedicated her life to taking care of others. She was devout in her faith and instilled strong beliefs and morals in her children. She was a voracious reader, avid football fan, and passionate animal advocate. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Fennell. Angela is survived by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Fennell; husband, Timothy Harris; daughters, Margaret (Andrew) Mextorf, Rachel (David) Sheldon & Sydney Harris; sons, Nicholas O’Day and Tyler & Jensen Harris; grand daughter, McKinley O’Day; sister, Gina (Bradley) Ketterer; brother, Michael (Tiffiany) Fennell; eight nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Rumble & Rowdy. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Friday, September 11th at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 12th at St. Xavier Church, Cincinnati with the Burial to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards.