Angela K. Embry

Burial Date: October 9, 2020

Angela “Angie” Kay Embry, 66, of Falmouth, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Virginia Embry; sisters, Michelle Newman and Daphne Oliver. She is survived by her siblings, Debbie Taylor, James (Patty) Embry, Tony (Martha) Embry, Scott (Amy) Embry, Shane (Cathy) Embry and Jason (Rian) Embry; brother-in-law, Joe Oliver, niece and best friend, Emily Embry, as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8 from 5-7 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Funeral services will be Friday, October 9 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Florence Cemetery. Memorials in Angie’s name can be made to Redwood Rehabilitation Center 71 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.