Angela K. Alif

December 13, 2021

Graveside services will be announced at a later time.

Angela K. Allf (Angie) 44 of Covington. Ky, passed away on 12/13/2021 at St Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood surrounded by family. Angie was the daughter of John R. Allf SR and Alanna Allf both deceased.
Angie is survived by Randy Rowe of 28 years, Brother’s Gary(Haley)Florence ,Darren Florence, Jason Covington, Johnny Allf JR. Neices Autumn, Elizabeth, Keira, Jennifer, Mary Ellen. Nephew’s Joey, Jason.
Angie was a homemaker who loved her family and friends and her dog Bubby. Cremation being handled by Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere, KY. Graveside services will be announced at a later time.



