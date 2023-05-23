Obituaries » Angela J. Hammons

Burial Date: June 3, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 June 3, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 163 times















Angela Jo Hammons, 60, of Burlington, KY, formerly of Indianapolis, IN passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was born October 20, 1962 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Ralph and Marie Simpson. Angela was a selfless person with a big heart, and she proudly served as a volunteer for the Decatur Township Fire Department. Angela was also very artistic, and she loved to write. She also enjoyed reading, painting and fishing. She was a loving mother and mamaw, and her family was always her top priority. Angela was an outstanding woman and a true spokesman; she could truly move people with her words. She is survived by her loving fiancé, Greg Gootee, her beloved children: Mark Muir (Shelby Turner), Valerie Muir, Cathy Muir, Kris Hare (Amy Garringer), and Ashley Goodman (Jeremy Powell), her cherished grandchildren: Kaiser and Lincoln Muir, Adaleigh Powell, Olive Wilford, and Miles Stewart, and her dear siblings: Melissa Radde and Ralph Simpson. A visitation will be held for Angela on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 4pm until 7pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10am at the Funeral Home. Angela will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery following the service.