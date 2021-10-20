Obituaries » Angela D. Singleton

Burial Date: October 28, 2021 All Saints Church 62 Needmore Street Walton, KY 41094 Oct. 28, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 22 times















Angela “Angie” Darla (nee: Bitter) Singleton, 68, of Crittenden, KY, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Angie retired as an IT Specialist after 35 years at the IRS. She worked with Grant Co. Schools as a Literacy Tutor, was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Assn. and volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul. Angie was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Singleton in 2018 along with her brothers Roy A. Bitter and Ronald Bitter, sister Marie Bitter Judd and sister-in-law Louise Polly Bitter. She is survived by her loving brother, Sam Bitter and her beloved dogs, Dixie & Odie. Angie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at 10am at All Saints Church in Walton, KY.