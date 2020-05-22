Obituaries » Angel Seda, Jr.

Obituary Viewed 35 times















Angel Seda Jr., 85 of Florence died on May 22, 2020. He was spunky and full of jokes; always good for a laugh. He enjoyed dancing and listening to music. Angel was the kind of person that drew others to him, very likable and personable. He was a kind man, albeit a little stubborn as his family well knew. Angel was a hard worker, a Veteran and loving father and grandfather. He immigrated to the U.S. in his 20’s and joined the United States Army. Eventually he went on to attend college at the University of Cincinnati where he earned his Accounting Degree. He turned around and used that degree working for his alma mater. Angel has joined his parents, Angel Sr. and Sixta in Heaven. He leaves behind his three children, Rosa Maria Seda, Erica Stegman, Christopher (Theresa) Seda; brothers, Douglas (Ronnie) Seda, John (Deanna) Seda and 4 grandchildren.