Obituaries » Anecita P. Van Dyke

Burial Date: February 8, 2022 Floral Hills Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 8, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 82 times















Anecita Polo Van Dyke, 75, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was born February 5, 1946, in Talisayan Albuera Leyte, Philippines. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Southgate. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Van Dyke; daughters Sylvia Clark (James) and Geneva Van Dyke-Harrison (Jeffery); her granddaughter, Perlita Piccirillo and numerous brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 10-12 PM Tuesday, with burial to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.