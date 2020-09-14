Obituaries » Andrew N. Norberg

Andrew “Drew” K. Norberg, 41 years of age, of Florence, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. Andrew was the beloved son of Connie and Mark Norberg. Loving brother of Taylor Norberg and Kylie Lauver (Jake). He also leaves behind his loving grandparents, Mary and Bill Cook and Sharon Norberg; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Drew was the proud uncle of Peyton and Findlay Lauver. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Frank Norberg and Uncle, Clay Cook. Drew will be greatly missed. He was an avid hunter and had a great love for sports. He was a 4 year letterman at Ryle High school for Soccer. Drew was a huge Kentucky Wildcats Fan and a Kentucky Football season ticket holder for many years. He also enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be left in Drew’s honor to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to the Alzheimer’s Association 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.