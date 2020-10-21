Obituaries » Andrew K. Garnett

Burial Date: October 27, 2020 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 Oct. 27, 2 p.m.

Andrew K. Garnett, 33, of Wilder, KY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Andrew worked in IT Security. He was a graduate of Gulf High School and later received his Bachelor Degree from Northern KY University. He enjoyed Computer hacking. Andrew’s faith was important to him as he was a member of Forever Praise Ministries in Cincinnati, OH. He was an avid, worshiper, loved Jesus. He severed at the City Gospel Mission and loved to bring people closer to God.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Wright and great grandmother, Millie Marsh. Andrew is survived by his loving father, John (Diane) Garnett, mother, Michele (Luis) Morales, brothers, Josh Allen, Jeremy Allen and Corey Lentz. He also leaves behind this grandparents, Linda Kinzbach, Donna Wright, Johnny (Brenda) Garnett and his loving church family at Forever Praise Ministries. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 from 12pm to 2pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, KY with services to follow at 2pm. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Due to COVID-19, face masks are required for services and social distancing to be maintained.