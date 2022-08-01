Obituaries » Andrew Jones

Andrew Jones, 72, of Covington, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Cincinnnati. He was a roofer for Local Union 42. He was a Marine veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Pre-deased by his parents Charles and Dorothy Jones and his brother-Edward Jones. Survived by his son- Jonathon Jones, two brothers-Flint (Glenda) Jones and Heath Jones, four sisters-Barbara (the late Daniel) Gaddis, Claudia (the late Jim) Stoy, Denise Shworles and Gloria Hardman, sister-in-law-Kathy Jones. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Memorial Service at a later date. Memorials to the charity of donor’s choice.