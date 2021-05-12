Obituaries » Andrew J. Tallon

Burial Date: May 16, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 May 16, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 56 times















Andrew James Tallon, 35, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Danielle Tallon, daughter Zella Lee Mae Tallon, Father Joe Tallon, mother Connie Tallon, brother Abe (Pam) Tallon, sister Ali Goodridge, sister Ashley (Brett) Lafferty, sister Amber Tallon and brother Anthony (Stephanie) Tallon., father and mother-in-law Mitch (Gwen) Warren, brother-in-law Josh Warren, brother-in-law John (Angie) Hopkins, brothers from another mother Tyler, Jamey, Stevo, Brian, Joey, Mark, Dougie, and Jason. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 12pm to 2pm with a funeral service to follow at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005.