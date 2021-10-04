Obituaries » Andrew J. Mundew, IV

Andrew Jackson Mundew, IV, passed peacefully, on October 4, 2021 with his loving wife Linda at his side. Andy was born January 3, 1947 to his parents Jack and Lynn Mundew.

Andy was gifted with intelligence, humor, a quick wit, a great laugh, a BIG personality, and a loving spirit.

Andy’s parents were terrific. He always felt like he was raised in a Norman Rockwell life. He enjoyed his small-town childhood, living with his parents and his sister Pat, in Malta and McConnelsville, Ohio. He left his parent’s Home and set off for college when he was just 16.

He chose the University of Cincinnati, College of Engineering, because Cincinnati, Ohio was the home of the Reds baseball team. He and his dad were loyal fans.

Andy had a successful career working for Engineering and Transportation Management Firms in Cincinnati, Ohio. Around 1996, he started his own business, AJM Consulting. That was a great move for him! His business was successful and he loved working for himself.

Andy married his wife, Linda, on September 19, 1981, in his home town of McConnelsville, Ohio. They just celebrated their 40th anniversary of marital bliss.

He loved family, good friends, bowling, fire pits, bird watching, and sports. He enjoyed hosting gatherings and poker games.

Andy really enjoyed coaching “Girls softball” that centered around his niece, Brandy Scudder. The girls enjoyed his style. Thirty years later, some of the girls, including Brandy, still play softball.

Andy enjoyed organizing and hosting poker games and an annual Seafood Fest. He loved the impromptu neighborhood meetings in the Cul de Sac or just socializing on his front stoop or relaxing on Steve’s deck or around the fire pit. In the last two years, he especially enjoyed the monthly “BORED” meetings at Steve’s, with the group of neighborhood men (Steve, Michael, & Doug) to have a few beers or bourbon and great conversation.

He took great pride in the 30 ft. flag pole in his front yard… flying the American flag along with the Reds flag and others. Andy also mounted a 16 ft. weather station to keep an eye on weather related activities and encouraged our neighbors to download the app., so they could enjoy.

Andy is survived by his wife, Linda Conway Mundew, his niece, Brandy Scudder and her two daughters, his daughter Andrea Mundew, and her son, his nephew Will Ryan and wife Keri and their three children, and niece Juli Ryan and her son.

Andy will be missed by all those who knew and loved him!